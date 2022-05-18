Syracuse Food Truck Battle Crowns Best For 2022 From NYS Fair Competition
See which food trucks reign supreme in Central New York.
Over 50 Food Trucks Competed
Did you happen to be one of the thousands who attended the Food Truck Battle this past Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse? If so, no matter where you picked to eat, you got some really delicious food. But which of those food trucks took home a W in the win-loss column?
Stiff Competition
With that many competitors, and only 4 winners being crowned, a food truck needed to stand out.
The Winners
Not only did they receive an announcement and get to walk on stage, these ladies also took home a championship belt as a trophy for their winning food truck.
When it came down to voting, there were two categories, savory and novelty. Beyond that, there also were ballots for both the public and judges.
Judges Choice
- Novelty: Petit Nosh
- Savory: Calle Tropical
Peoples Choice
- Novelty: Blueberries and Lace
- Savory: Bold Coast Lobster Co.
Turnout Was Incredible
For really what was the first incredible weekend of the year temperature-wise, people chose to spend their days walking around the New York State Fairgrounds, and a great choice indeed. Lines were long for nearly all food trucks, some of which seemed to go on forever.
If you didn't get a chance to check out the Food Truck Battle this past Saturday, May 14th, you can still check out loads of food trucks in one place each week in Central New York. Every Wednesday over 20 food trucks gather at The Great Northern Mall in Syracuse. Read more about that here.
