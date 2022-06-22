You don't have to wait until summer is over to enjoy rides and fair-food at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Carnival Rides and Treats Syracuse is hosting a three-day festival over the Independence Holiday Weekend - July 1, 2 and 3. Organizers are planning back-to-back nights of fireworks and say this year's show in the sky will be bigger than last.

The event had been held previously in the fairgrounds' Orange Lot but is moving to the Midway this year.

The carnival hours are:

4:00 - 10:00 p.m. Friday, July 1

Noon to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 3

The fireworks shows are set to go off at 9:45 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Organizers say the ride selection will include a mix of old favorites and newer ones, like the Spyder-Man, Dragon Coaster, Sea-Ray, and The Cuda.

Along with the classics, like tilt-a-whirl, bumper cars, giant swings, the fun house and scrambler

Carnival Rides and Treats Syracuse will offer you some state-fair-flare over the Independence Holiday Weekend. Look below for details free parking.

Fair-foodies can find everything from gyros, to sausage and peppers, corndogs, funnel cakes, pizza fritte, cheesesteaks, Carmel apples and cotton candy and roasted corn.

If you've got a deep fried fetish, you can get Oreos and Twinkies dipped in oil before you devour.

Entry is completely free, but of course you'll need pay for your ride tickets and food.

Also, parking for the event is free before 7:00 p.m., officials said. After 7:00 p.m. the cost is $10 per carload.

The group putting on the July 4 weekend carnival in Syracuse is also conducting a similar but slightly smaller scale event this weekend as part of the Clark Mills Fireman's Field Days, going on this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (June 23-25).

Rides are open from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 1:00 - 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Musical performances being at 7:30, with The Bomb set to take the stage on Friday night and Last Left on Saturday night.

More information here.

