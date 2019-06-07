June 7th Marks The Anniversary Of Kurt Wyman’s Death

June 7th in Central New York marks the anniversary of the death of Deputy Kurt Wyman.

It was June 7th 2011 when the 24-year-old died after being rushed to the hospital following a shootout inside a garage in the rural hamlet of Knoxboro.

Wyman joined the sheriff's department in October 2007 and spent a year deployed in Iraq with a Marine Corps Reserve unit before returning to the police agency in 2009.

"Deputy Wyman was an exceptional public servant who served his country and who served his county with pride, and he will be greatly missed," Maciol said, according to the Dispatch. "Family was certainly No. 1 with him.""

Kurt was born on February 19th, 1987 in New Hartford. His loving parents, Brian and Lynnette (Boersma) Wyman, raised him with his sister, Angela, in Whitesboro and later West Winfield.

Growing up, Kurt loved soccer, playing cards with his family, paintball, target shooting and construction, and spending time at his grandparents' camp in Old Forge. After graduating from Maranatha Christian Academy in New Hartford, NY, Kurt enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves while attending Mohawk Valley Community College. While in the Marines, Kurt served in Iraq, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, and was awarded Iraqi Campaign Medal (with one bronze service star), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He served with 2nd Battalion 25th Marines Fox Company.

Kurt began his career as a deputy sheriff with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in 2007. He was honored as 2010 Rookie of the Year, two time recipient of the Grand Cordon Medal. It was in 2005 that Kurt met the love of his life Lauren Territt. They were married in August 2008 just several days before Kurt deployed to Iraq.

His family will remember him as a caring and sensitive son, protective son-in-law, best friend and little brother. "

Rest in peace, and thank you for your service.