U-Haul Offering Free Storage to New Yorkers Affected by Flooding

New Yorkers affected by flooding from the record levels on Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are being offered free storage.

U-Haul Companies of Western New York and North Central New York are offering 30 days of free self-storage to anyone impacted by flooding.

Lake Ontario is 24 inches higher than it was at this time last year and a flood warning remains in place. The other Great Lakes are 1-6 inches higher than ever recorded for the month of May. With more rain in the forecast, many roads have closed and homes are in danger of taking on water.

“The rains have really been pounding this area lately,” said Todd Schnitzer , U-Haul Company of Western New York president. “Many folks have suffered water damage, and with more rain to come, people are in need of a secure place to store their possessions. We want to make sure our neighbors in impacted areas are able to make use of our disaster relief assistance program.”

If you need to store your possession, contact your nearest participating U-Haul store:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fort Drum

26470 U.S. Route 11

Evans Mills, NY 13637

(315) 629-5636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ridgeway Ave.

2055 Ridgeway Ave.

Greece, NY 14626

(585) 225-9130

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ridge Road

1875 E. Ridge Road

Irondequoit, NY 14622

(585) 467-8330

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Irondequoit

1106 E. Ridge Road

Irondequoit, NY 14621

(585) 785-3345

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Niagara Falls

2485 Military Road

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

(716) 297-7546

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrier Circle

6341 Thompson Road

Syracuse, NY 13206

(315) 883-8000

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Watertown

19153 U.S. Route 11

Watertown, NY 13601

(315) 788-8045

U-Haul is also offering supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.