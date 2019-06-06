13,000 Pounds Of Price Chopper ‘Black Forest’ Ham Recalled

13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) deli ham has been recalled at Price Chopper.

The ham may be contaminated with plastic says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service ( FSIS ).

The RTE deli ham items were produced on January 25, 2019, and bear establishment number “EST. 5155” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The recalled ham was sold by varying weights at retail deli counters containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT-FREE” and a sell-by date of 4/8/19 represented on the label.

The problem was discovered on February 22, 2019, after a complaint was filed. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Joseph Sahlen Sr., owner, Sahlen Packaging Company, Inc. at (716) 852-8677.