Ride For Missing Children Taking Place Today

The 23rd annual Ride for Missing Children is taking place today.

Over 400 riders left Troop D Headquarters in Oneida just before 8:00 this morning for the 80-mile ride that will end at the New Hartford Rec Center at about 6:15.

The riders will be stopping at a number of schools along the way to meet with students and bring a message of safety.

The ride raises awareness of the plight of missing children and also raises funds for poster distribution at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children branch in Utica.

You can find the full ride route at The full Ride route is available at therideformissingchildren.com/utica.