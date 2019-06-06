Central New York's first cat cafe is coming to Syracuse. Luna Cafe won't open until the end of the year or sometime in early 2020 but you can get a sneak peek of what this unique cafe has to offer at Taste of Syracuse.

Cat cafes originated in Taiwan in 1998 and are most popular in Japan where there are more than 150. They didn't arrive in the U.S. until 2015. Luna Cafe will be the first cat cafe of it's kind in Syracuse.

Luna Cafe owner Josh Davis tells Syracuse.com he's still working with officials on details and scouting locations. He hopes to find a place with 2 floors, one for the food and one for the cats that will be available for adoption.

Davis is also looking for extra cat trees anyone is willing to donate to the cafe for the cats. "We would love to put a name plate on each one stating “donated by “ and put you or your cats name." If you'd like to donate a cat tree, message Luna Cafe on Instagram.

Check out what Luna Cafe is bringing to central New York at Taste of Syracuse Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th in and around Clinton Square. Learn more at TasteofSyracuse.com .