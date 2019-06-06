Are Hot Dogs Really Tacos?

If you plan on grilling this weekend you might end up having tacos!

According to The Washington Post , Hot Dogs are not sandwichs, but actually Tacos!

Here is their argument;

According to the Cube Rule, there are eight categories of food, each defined by the placement of starch. Use a cube as your guideline for where the bread or starch goes, and it will determine what a food truly is — and whether it is a sandwich. Starch only on the bottom? It’s a toast. Starch on the top and bottom that is not connected is, obviously, a sandwich. But starch on the bottom and two opposing sides is a taco. Therefore, a hot dog is a taco. And, to correct RBG, a sub is also a taco.

The biggest factor in the "Hot Dog is A Taco" debate is the Hot Doll bun. See, if you grab the bun, most times it is open on one side and still connected on the other side. That connection is what makes a Hot Dog not a sandwich but a taco since tacos are meat and fillings on a singular piece of starch...the tortilla.

Based on the starch (Bun) of a hot dog, they would be tacos.

So do you agree?