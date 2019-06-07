Clarence Clemons Documentary Due This Summer

A documentary about Clarence Clemons , the acclaimed saxophonist who played alongside Bruce Springsteen for 40 years , will receive release this summer.

Deadline reports that Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? will feature interviews with President Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh , Nils Lofgren and Jake Clemons, among many others. The movie will cover Clemons’ life in and out of music, with special attention given to the musician’s quest for spiritual understanding.

“The film started out as a personal journey to China in 2005,” director Nick Mead recalled during a conversation with New Jersey Stage . “It was a thing that Clarence and I used to do called ‘playing around the corner.’ He’d go out with his sax and I’d follow with the camera, and we’d ‘see what happens’ — we’d say that to each other every time we’d go out: ‘Let’s see what happens.'"

The director went on to admit his vision for the project changed following Clemons’ death in 2011. “When Clarence passed away, we had to rethink the entire film," Mead noted. "It was no longer an inspired trip to China; it had become a lasting legacy of sorts. Clarence’s life was one long ongoing journey. He was never satisfied with what had been achieved, he always wanted more.”

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? is scheduled for a theatrical release in select cities in July, with DVD and digital release expected later in 2019. The film previously screened at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival in April and will be featured at the New Jersey International Film Festival and Woods Hole Film Festival this summer.