Jon Bon Jovi’s House IS for Sale

Three years after titling his self-named band's album This House Is Not for Sale, Jon Bon Jovi has gone back on his word. The High Point Estate, his 15-acre estate in Middletown, N.J., is on the market for $20 million.

According to the listing, held by Gloria Nilson at Christie's International Real Estate, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom (seven full, five half) was built in 1999 and has 18,000 square feet of living space. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, the house is described as a "French-inspired chateau" that's been "masterfully designed" with "sumptuous living spaces." It's marked from the outside by French balconies, large windows, wrought iron, solid wood double-doors, brick courtyards and a wide driveway.

Inside is a 50-foot living room with 12-foot ceilings, an elevator that runs from the basement to the second floor, movie theater, staff quarters and a master suite complete with a balcony, curved steam shower, his-and-her walk-in closets, a private hallway and a kitchenette. The kitchen features hand-painted beams, modern appliances and alabaster counters.

The property sits on the Navesink River, offering 750 feet of frontage, as well as water views from the breakfast room, family room, dining room, the master bedroom and one of the other bedrooms. The yard consists of formal, manicured lawns and gardens, a heated outdoor pool with cabanas, a pub and a three-bedroom carriage house built in 1910. The stables on the property have been converted into a recording studio.

In February 2018, Bon Jovi sold his duplex in New York City's West Village for $15 million. The asking price had been $17.2 million.