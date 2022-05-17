The City of Buffalo continues to mourn the senseless tragedy that took place this past Saturday.

10 people lost their lives and three more were injured as a gunman opened fire at a Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The tragedy made national headlines, as the rest of the country has sent support and love to the victims families and friends, along with the Buffalo community.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden visited Buffalo and the scene on Jefferson Ave.

Air Force One flew into Buffalo's airport on Tuesday morning, as President Biden visited the scene at Jefferson, and also spent time with the victims families and first responders. He will speak at a press conference shortly this afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

Nick Veronica of WIVB shared this incredible photo of Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden honoring the victims at a roadside memorial.

The tragedy has led to an outpouring of donations from Buffalo and Western New York residents, along with those who do not live here, and local businesses who are contributing what they can to people who need it.

FeedMore WNY has partnered with the Resource Council of WNY, County of Erie, City of Buffalo, and the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion to provide food to the community, since the Tops is still closed due to an active investigation.

You can find the donation locations and times here.

