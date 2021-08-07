Broadway Theatre League Wants You To Help STOMP Out Hunger

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is inviting everyone to STOMP Out Hunger.

You can donate non-perishable food items between now and the debut performance of STOMP at the Stanley Theatre August 16 and 17.

The food drive will help restock the shelves at the Rome Rescue Mission.

“When working with the production of STOMP, we learned about the partnerships they’d

formed with food banks across America and wanted to get involved. We chose to team up

with the Rome Rescue Mission so we could help raise awareness of the services they

provide to those in need while keeping donations local,” said Danielle Padula, Executive

Director of The Broadway Theatre League of Utica. “Broadway Theatre League of Utica

has always taken great pride in going beyond the stage and supporting our community."

STOMP Out Hunger is a timely movement as requests for help from food banks across the

country have surged 30 percent over this last year and keeping pantries stocked remains

an ongoing concern.

The Broadway Theatre League is also partnering with the Rome Capitol Theatre to collect food donations from August 9 to August 12 during the day.



Metal garbage cans, a tribute to STOMP’s iconic rhythmic expression, in front of the Rome Capitol Theatre and in front of the Stanley Theatre on each evening before the performances to serve as the food collection bin.

STOMP presented by Broadway Theatre League of Utica will perform at the Stanley

Theatre August 16th and 17th at 7:30pm.

Tickets to this event can be purchased by phone at 315-624-9444 or online at .BroadwayUtica.org.

