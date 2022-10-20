It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years

It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York.

A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.

Kirby's Opened in 1972

Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak and once had three locations. One in Fayetteville, another in Syracuse, and a third on Commercial Drive in Yorkville. The Yorkville restaurant closed in 2018 and is now a parking lot for a car dealership.

Fayetteville Closed

The Fayetteville location closed on Sunday, October 9th after serving the community for 5 decades. The sad announcement was shared on Facebook.

We would like to thank our many friends that have come through our doors. Most of all we would like to thank the many staff members, past and present who have contributed to the success of the restaurant.

Syracuse Kirby's Closing

The last Kirby’s Grill & Taproom on West Genesee Street in Syracuse will follow suit, closing the doors for a final time on Sunday, October 30, according to Local SYR.

The recent closures of both the Fayetteville and Syracuse Kirby locations is being blamed on the Coronavirus pandemic, which hit restaurants around the country extremely hard. The owner also said keeping and finding staff has been a problem.

Everything from both Fayetteville and Syracuse restaurants will be auctioned off sometime in November.

