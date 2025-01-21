Billy Idol Coming To Upstate New York

Billy Idol is bringing one big concert to Upstate New York August of 2025.

Billy Idol will be performing at the Broadview Stage at SPAC on August 17th 2025. Billy Idol with guest Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. You can buy tickets online here.

Billy Idol is a British rock icon known for blending punk energy with a polished pop-rock sound. Emerging in the late 1970s as the frontman of the punk band Generation X, Idol transitioned to a successful solo career in the early 1980s. His rebellious image, spiked blond hair, and signature snarl became synonymous with the MTV era. Idol's hits include "White Wedding," a gothic-tinged anthem, and "Rebel Yell," an electrifying rock song that showcases his charisma and Steve Stevens' masterful guitar work. Other notable tracks like "Dancing With Myself" and "Eyes Without a Face" highlight his ability to fuse punk roots with a broader appeal, securing his place as a mainstay of 1980s rock.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are rock legends led by the trailblazing Joan Jett, often hailed as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll." After her stint with the pioneering all-female band The Runaways, Jett formed the Blackhearts and found mainstream success. Their 1981 hit "I Love Rock 'n Roll" became an anthem, topping the charts and cementing Jett's status as a rock icon. Other standout songs include "Bad Reputation," a defiant ode to individuality, and "Crimson and Clover," a reimagined cover that highlights her distinctive vocal style. Known for their raw energy and unapologetic attitude, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue to inspire generations of rock fans.

14 Spectacular Places to See A Concert in Upstate New York These are some of the most glamourous and astoundingly beautiful theaters in all of Upstate New York. From the very modern (the Frank Gehry designed concert hall at Bard College) to the very, very old (several from 150+ years ago), this is a collection of great places to see a concert in Upstate New York. Note that this gallery includes the original "String of Pearls." These are gorgeous vaudeville and silent movie houses built in the early 1900s, and are still active today. They "string" along from Troy to Buffalo. Just awesome! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio