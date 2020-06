Utica Police say over the last week, they’ve seen an increase in thefts from vehicles during the overnight hours, specifically in the South Utica area.

They’re reminding residents to be vigilant in locking their vehicle doors.

Police also say never leave valuable items in your vehicle and park vehicles in the driveway rather than in the street.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the UPD at (315) 735-3301.

