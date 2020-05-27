Bull Still on the Loose in Vernon, Bartholomew Park Remains Closed

The hunt continues for the bull that is on the loose in Vernon.

The bull, that has been roaming free for a week has yet to be captured. Vernon Police say it has been a number of days since it has been seen, so its exact location is unknown.

Vernon police have been in contact with the owner of the bull, along with staff from Vernon Downs, and they are still actively pursuing leads to find it.

The Bartholomew Park walking trail and waterfalls are still closed due to the risk of serious injury should the bull still be in the immediate area. It'll remain closed until further notice.

"We understand this is a significant inconvenience to citizens who utilize the walking paths, however, an animal of the stature should be considered dangerous if encountered."

The walking path will open as soon as it's reasonably safe to do so.