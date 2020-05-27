Sangertown Square Issues Guidelines For Re-Opening

As central New York moves into Phase 2 this Friday, Sangertown Square has released guidelines for shoppers to follow to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Target has remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential business. Dick's Sporting Goods has recently reopened with Phase 1 curbside pickup at the front of the store available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WKTV reports that all other stores in the mall could open for curbside pickup up at the entrance between Dick's and Macy's, but has yet to do so.

Pyramid Management Group, the owner of Sangertown, is asking all customers to follow Sangertown Square's new "Healthy Shopper Guidelines" while visiting the property.

Everyone entering this building must follow these Center for Disease Control recommendations:

Everyone must wear facemasks or coverings.



Refrain from touching your nose, mouth, and eyes.



Keep a safe distance from other people, a minimum of 6 feet.



Stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows throughout the property.



Wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently and for at least 20 sec.



Use hand sanitizer stations located throughout the property.



Avoid standing in lines and keep a safe distance from other people.



Avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.



Please assess your health before visiting. Avoid entering the building if you have, or recently have had, symptoms associated with COVID-19: a temperature greater than 100.00°F, cough, body aches, rash, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, etc.



Avoid entering the building if you, or anyone you have been in close contact with, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been placed in quarantine for possible contact with COVID-19.

