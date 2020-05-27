You Can Buy This Inflatable Boat + Get Ready For Summer
You always hear people say "you're best friend in Summer is the person with a boat".
We're not all rich and we all certainly don't know how to handle a boat on the water or know how to fix it.
But, boy...if THIS boat breaks, all you need is a hole patch and you're back up and running. Check out this inflatable boat you can buy on Amazon for just about 300 bucks. If you want to have some fun and memories all summer long, that's not a bad buy if you have some of your quarantine check left.
It's called the "6-Person Inflatable Bay Breeze Boat Island Party Island" from Sun Pleasure. Here's where you can purchase the inflatable boat on Amazon right now.
If the weather is going to be in the 90s here in Western New York like it was yesterday, then this is the way to go. Add more air for more firmness, less air for more softness. The inflatable float is the perfect way to combine big relaxation and big recreation in your backyard swimming pool, lake, bay or even on the lawn. Policies & plans Specifications Ages 14 + Maximum Capacity: 6 Built-in inflatable bench seat and cooler 5 heavy-duty handles 8 cup holders Boarding platform Heavy-gauge PVC for years of use Speedy inflation and deflation quick release safety valve Battery pump not included", according to the product description.