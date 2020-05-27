Taco Bell Hiring Thousands Now

With unemployment at an all-time high, Taco Bell is looking to add thousands of employees to its team across the country. They are also adding a few more positions to adapt to the times we are living in. According to Delish.com, Taco Bell is looking for thirty thousand workers to hire for the summer. Taco Bell said it needs to fill positions in their regular positions but also they are adding new positions to accommodate the new roles that are needed in their drive-thrus and curbside pick-up locations.

They hope that the new positions that they are adding will ensure a faster, easier way for their customers to enjoy Taco Bell during the pandemic and the altered way they are doing business. With better safety measures and the requirements of social distancing, their hope is to make the drive-thru experience run more smoothly, to make curbside pick-up, delivery, and mobile app orders easier while making sure everything is done in a safe manner.

Taco Bell also says that safety and cleanliness is always a top priority. All employees will have to have their temperature checked and there will be masks and gloves provided by all owners.

If you are looking for a full or part-time position at Taco Bell, you can apply now HERE. They pride themselves in saying they are a "Start Here, Stay Here" company. It means that you can move up in the company, or be content with a part-time position.

