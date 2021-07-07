Have you noticed a sudden increase in the amount of blue Amazon delivery vans that have been driving around Central New York? It shouldn't come as a shock that we are seeing them, but there will only be more to come in the near future.

Officials announced earlier this year that Amazon would be building a "last mile" distribution center at the 5S North Business Park in Frankfort. This facility is in addition to the ones already under construction in Clay and DeWitt. These facilities mean more jobs and brings our region into a continued future of progress. There is a lot happening here and for a corporation like Amazon to take an interest in investing in the area, it only means more good things will come.

It's also good news for frequent Amazon shoppers and Prime Members. With those "last mile" facilities so close, it has to mean that the shipping times are likely to see a decrease and you'll be able to get some orders even sooner. I remember when Uber finally arrived in Upstate New York and how cool we all felt to have something so prevalent in other parts of the country now here for us to enjoy and utilize. Seeing the blue Amazon trucks and the Amazon employees delivering those packages really gives me the sense that the growth in Utica and the surrounding region is real and will continue to grow for years to come.

The next time you order something from Amazon, look to see if there is a truck dropping by your door. If not this time, maybe sometime very soon.

