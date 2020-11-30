Santa Announces Plans, Routes & Schedule for Visiting Frankfort

While Dr. Fauci has assured us Santa isn't susceptible to the Coronavirus, he's making sure the rest of us are safe. He's announced plans to meet everyone in Frankfort while practicing all the proper guidelines.

Working through the Frankfort Fire Department, the Jolly Old Man laid out a plan to visit the village three times with his friends and helpers.

Wednesday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 at 5:45 p.m.

Friday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Santa will follow specific routes each day and asks everyone to remain on their porch or sidewalk and to safely distance themselves from his assistants. Check out Santa's specific routes below or on the Frankfort Fire Department's Facebook page.