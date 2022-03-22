Laugh Your Face Off When Popular Comedian Comes To Central NY

It's been four years since she has toured, when she gets back on stage one of her stops will be in Central NY.

As a comedian, Amy Schumer has broken down a lot of barriers. She has also accomplished a lot of things many colleagues, male or female haven't been able to accomplish. For instance, Schumer actually is the only female comic to actually headline a show at Madison Square Garden. That is one of the many things her fame and comedy has allowed her to accomplish.

Among other things, she has a Grammy award to her credit along with an Emmy award too. Not many comedians can say that. This year, she will be making a pit stop on her newly announced tour to Turning Stone in Verona.

Fun Fact About Amy Schumer

CinemaCon 2017 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company Ethan Miller loading...

She is actually related to a politician, if you've noticed her last name, that is a major clue. Amy Schumer is actually a distant cousin of United States Senator from New York and also Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Her father is the second cousin of the senator.

But That Isn't How She Caught Fire

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala Mike Coppola loading...

Amy Schumer caught fire about 15 or so years ago on Last Comic Standing. Schumer credits that show as her big break in comedy. From there she was able to take her talents to the big screen in movies and on your television on hit shows as well. What she has done in her career reads off like a receipt from CVS, long.

Ticket Info

If you're interested to see the immensely funny comic hit the stage at Turning Stone, tickets for her September 24th show go on sale this Friday, March 25th. For ticket information click here.

