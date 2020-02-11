You've seen them on the CW with 'Whose Line Is It Anyway,?' now see their antics live at The Stanley!

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage with their live improv show, Scared Scriptless, at the Stanley Theatre on Thursday, April 15th at 8 pm. Tickets prices start at $35.50 (plus applicable fees).

Famous for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway? Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act… just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

We can't wait!