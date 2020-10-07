Oneida County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone in the Utica and Rome area to submit photos of your "Pumpkin for Hope."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. By working together as a community that recognizes all women's value, we can make sure every woman has access to education, screening, treatment, support, and hope, regardless of her circumstances.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has created Pumpkins for Hope and asks you to participate by sending your photos of carved, painted, or drawn pumpkins (included is a printable pumpkin) supporting the fight against breast cancer. Submission will be accepted until 10/8/2020 at 5 pm and displayed on the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Social media pages staring on 10/9/2020.

When creating your Pumpkin for Hope, reflect on those you may have lost to the disease. Feel free to attach a message of support or memory of a loved one or a survivor.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says in the year 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. 64% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival is 99%.

More Breast Cancer Statistics Via The National Breast Cancer Foundation:

• 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

• This year, an estimated 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.

• Approximately 1 in 39 women (3%) will die from breast cancer.

• Breast cancer accounts for 15% of total cancer deaths and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, following lung cancer.

• There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Send your photos of 'Pumpkins for Hope' to cemorgan@oneidacountysheriff.us. and go here for a printable pumpkin.