Watch Iggy Pop Devour Human Flesh in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

There’s no such thing as “too many zombie movies,” especially when Iggy Pop is involved. The punk legend will dine on human flesh in The Dead Don’t Die , starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

The film boasts “the greatest zombie cast ever dissembled,” and if Bill Murray and Adam Driver don’t get you through the door, the other featured players will. Along with Iggy Pop, The Dead Don’t Die will showcase performances from Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Tom Waits, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane and Selena Gomez.

In the trailer above, you’ll see Iggy Pop and Carol Kane as zombies. Every zombie film has its own little take on the undead rule, right? In this movie, zombies don’t just crave brains or flesh — they’ve retained their hankering for edibles they consumed while fully alive. The Stooges legend is taken aback by a desire for coffee, while Kane moans for a glass of chardonnay.

Even in death, Iggy Pop somehow defies aging, becoming the least-decomposed 71-year-old zombie in movie history.

The Dead Don’t Die will hit theaters June 14. Watch Iggy Pop and co. go ham for human flesh in the trailer above.