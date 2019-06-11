How You Can Help The Dogs and Volunteers at The Broad Street Warehouse

Much attention has been paid to the conditions at a Broad Street warehouse in Utica, that is currently home to about 50 dogs. Volunteers are working to clean up and place the dogs. Here's how you can help.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced that depicted the terrible conditions at the 'Road To Home Utica' rescue at a warehouse on Broad Street. That video led to the eviction of the rescue, which was run by Kim Strong. Kim Strong also lived at the shelter, and has since left.

In her place, a cadre of volunteers have stepped up to clean, walk and care for the dogs, while trying to find new placements. Initially, there were over 100 dogs. This weekend, there were still around 60 remaining. Now, there are closer to 50.

Here's how you can help:

Volunteers are needed to walk the dogs, help care for them, and clean the warehouse. You can contact roadtohomeuticavolunteers@gmail.com or visit THIS PAGE to sign up.

The talents of certified dog trainers are also needed. You can reach out to Elyse Giurco at 516-236-4376 for more information or to volunteer your time as a trainer.

Adopt a dog! You can email Adopt@RoadtoHomeRescue.org for an adoption application.

Donate supplies. They can use blankets , (preferably fleece as they are easier to launder), towels, paper towels, food (preferably Beneful Grain Free as it is easier on the pups' stomachs and allergies), heavy duty chew toys that can be easily washed or sanitized, and pigs' ears. Also, large metal garbage cans with lids, large storage totes, and large brooms. These items can be donated at 809 Broad Street.

If you decide to adopt, there is a generous offer from Paws 4 The Pack to help train any dog adopted from Road To Home Utica: