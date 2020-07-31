Adopt A Dog Rescued From Meat Farm In South Korea

One hundred plus dogs were rescued from a meat farm in South Korea and some are up for adoption now in the Binghamton area.

Animal Care Sanctuary (located between Elmira and Binghamton) is an emergency placement partner with HSUS (Humane Society of the United States) and HSI (Humane Society International). They were contacted when a dog meat farm in South Korea was closing and asked to help to place 100+ rescued dogs into loving homes. Animal Care Sanctuary received 10 of the dogs, and three have already been adopted.

The dogs are a little shy and have never known the love of a home or family, but they're all very sweet and we look forward to helping them learn what life as a companion is all about.

The meat farm was closed in February, but due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, they were forced to make an emergency shelter before bringing them to the United States. While at the shelter, they started their vet care, including vaccinations necessary for travel. All dogs are also examined and issued a health certificate before flying to the U.S.

Rescued Dogs From South Korea Meat Farm Up For Adoption

The Humane Society International (HSI) estimates 30 million dogs are killed for human consumption every year across Asia.

South Korea is reported to have 17,000 dog meat farms around the country according to HSI, where dogs can be sold live or already slaughtered to suppliers. Electrocution is a common way to kill the dogs before they are butchered, while smaller operations have been filmed hanging dogs. [SBS Dateline]

We can't even imaging eating dog meat. It would be like eating a family member, but in other countries like South Korea, dogs are classified as livestock and raised on specific dog meat farms as food, much like we do with cattle and pigs.

Rescued Meat Farm Dogs Adopted:

If you're interested in adopting one of the rescued dogs, follow the link: https://www.animalcaresanctuary.org/adopt-2/adopt-a-dog/.

Please fill out an adoption application, and the adoption staff will get in touch to set up a time for you to meet the dog you're interested in.