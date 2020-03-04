How To Say Hello Without A Handshake
The simple act of shaking hands is a thing of the past, at least for now.
Shaking hands spreads all sorts of germs and infections to others. Harvard Medical School says shaking hands transmits two times more bacteria than high fives and ten times more bacteria than bumping fists. It's also unacceptable to hug or give a peck on the cheek.
In the wake of the coronavirus, how should we great each other?
- Try, hello or hi!
- Air kisses
- The elbow bump
- The foot bump
- Peace sign
- Waving hello
- Bow
- Live long and prosper sign
- Do you wear a hat? Tip it
- The air high 5 (no touching)
China already has an alternative handshake called the "Wuhan Shake."
According to the CDC,
“wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
If you not in a spot where you can wash your hands, then at least use hand sanitizer. You should also:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.