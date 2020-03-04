How To Say Hello Without A Handshake

The simple act of shaking hands is a thing of the past, at least for now.

Shaking hands spreads all sorts of germs and infections to others. Harvard Medical School says shaking hands transmits two times more bacteria than high fives and ten times more bacteria than bumping fists. It's also unacceptable to hug or give a peck on the cheek.

In the wake of the coronavirus, how should we great each other?

Try, hello or hi!

Air kisses

The elbow bump

The foot bump

Peace sign

Waving hello

Bow

Live long and prosper sign

Do you wear a hat? Tip it

The air high 5 (no touching)

China already has an alternative handshake called the "Wuhan Shake."

According to the CDC,

“wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”

If you not in a spot where you can wash your hands, then at least use hand sanitizer. You should also: