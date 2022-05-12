How Many of These 18 Official NY State Emblems Do You Know?
Here in New York, we have a lot of "Official State" things. And you're probably familiar with at least a few of them. The state tree? That would be the sugar maple. State bird? You might know it's the bluebird. But what about some of the other lesser-known "Official State" things? Did you know we have an "Official State Snack"? (Read on.)
And let's talk about New York's official state song. It was written by Steve Karmen, known colloquially as "King of the Jingle." I, personally, had never heard it, and went into it with some skepticism. But after watching the YouTube video, I really got into it! The production might sound a little dated, like an old newscast intro, but there's a lot of charm here. Check out the fan-made YouTube video that's set to the song:
If you don't want to watch the video, here are the lyrics:
"I Love New York
There isn't another like it
No matter where you go
And nobody can compare it
Its win and place and show
New York is special
New York is different
'Cause there's no place on earth
Quite like New York
And that's why
I love New York"
In 2020, Steve Karmen wrote a new verse to his New York anthem in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
"Whenever we face a crisis
New Yorkers find a way
When everyone works together
New heroes everyday
New York is family
You know nothing beats family
And we'll win this fight together
'Cause we're New York
That's why I love New York
"I Love New York," indeed!
Continue reading below for more of New York's official state things: