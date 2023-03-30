New York Has 3 Official ‘State Foods': Can You Name Them?

How does a state come up with an "official" state thing? For example, New York's official state insect is the ladybug. Okay... why? Did voters get a say in that? Or was it just some arbitrary thing Albany came up with in between sessions of thumb twiddling? Just seems kind of random, no?

A complete list of all the official New York State emblems can be found at the end of this article, but I'd like to focus on the foods for a second. As it turns out, New York has adopted three "official" state foods. Let's take a look at them.

NEW YORK'S OFFICIAL STATE FRUIT

You probably know this one: the apple. And this one I don't think anyone would argue with. New York is second in the nation in apple production, averaging around 29.5 million bushels annually. So, apple as official state fruit? All fine and good.

NEW YORK'S OFFICIAL STATE SNACK

Back in 2014, Governor Andrew Cuomo designated yogurt as New York's official state snack. Their official statement at the time:

Designating yogurt as the official state snack will continue to raise public awareness of the economic and health benefits of yogurt and the dairy industry.

Nothing against yogurt, per say, but can't we all see this for what it really is? Sucking up to Chobani, a powerhouse of New York's economy. Again... nothing against Chobani. They're reportedly a great company to work for, and its founder does a lot of philanthropy. But when I'm sitting down to binge watch an HBO series, I don't plop on the couch with a yogurt. It's usually something crunchy that leaves a powdery film on my fingers. Potato chips are said to be invented in Saratoga, so why not that?

NEW YORK'S OFFICIAL STATE MUFFIN

Did you know New York had an official state muffin? (Because THAT'S important.) According to nysl.nysed.gov, "The apple muffin was adopted as the state muffin in 1987 as a result of the efforts of students throughout New York State." Piggyback off the apple much? Those were some pretty uncreative students.

In summary: we live in a state with an official state muffin but NO official state dinosaur. How backwards is that?!

