Take the Kids Night Tubing at Woods Valley

Go tubing at night at Woods Valley.

Take the kids for a weekend of fun at Woods Valley in Westernville for night tubing. The Tubing Park is located next to the ski slopes and has its own snow making and lights.

There's six 600 foot lanes to glide down. Don't worry about walking back up. The Wonder Carpet lift will take you back to the top for more sliding fun.

Photo Credit - Woods Valley

Enjoy the Friday night special. Night tube from 6p-9p for just $15.

Snow Tubing Hours:

Fridays 6pm to 9pm

Saturdays 12pm to 9pm

Sundays 12pm to 4pm

The tubing park will be open every day from February 14th through February 23rd.

Hours are subject to change based on the weather and snow conditions. Get up to date hours of operation at Woodsvalleyskiarea.com.

Weekend/Holiday tickets:

2 Hours $16

4 Hours $20

6 Hours $22

