With so many unbelievable food choices here in Central New York, it's almost a given that you'll forget about a few from time to time. But sometimes it's these "forgotten" restaurants that offer the best food and atmosphere.

Going out to eat can be a bit of a gamble. Especially with inflation, with so many people keeping a closer eye on their disposable income, branching out into the unknown is scarier if a great meal can't be guaranteed. It's only human nature to keep going back to the same 2 or 3 restaurants that we love.

But fear not... we did a little research on local restaurant reviews with the word "underrated" in them and compiled this list below. Indeed, these are 9 "hidden gem" restaurants in Central New York that you shouldn't be afraid to try.

Check out our list below:

9 Hidden Gem Restaurants You Need to Try in Central New York Some people give continued business to the same 3 or 4 restaurants they love. Here are 9 that deserve a try that don't get talked about all the time.

10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York Do you like your food to fight back a little? We found 10 restaurants in Upstate New York that aren't afraid to bring the heat.