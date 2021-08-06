Do You Have What It Takes To Be Utica’s Next Pierogi Eating Champion?

Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Utica this month, and it involves potato and cheese pierogi.

The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 21 and 22 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.

How many pierogi do you think you can eat in three minutes? That's how long you are being timed to participate. Board members of the PCC set the timer, and watch as you shove the warm pierogi down the hatch. If you get through the first ten pierogi, they will then give you increments of 5.

"There is no limit on the number of people who can participate," said Amanda Jurkowski. "Some years we have had 10, others we've had 30. The more the merrier, it makes it more of a competition when we have more people."

The record of most pierogi eaten during this contest was set in 2018 by Jason Narolis of Rome, who ate 28 pierogi in the given amount of time. There's no word if Narolis will be participating this year, as he was not in attendance in 2019. The winner of the 2019 contest, Dan Dekin, ate 19 pierogi.

This year, the contest is taking place on August 21 at 7:30 PM. All participants need to be over the age of 18 and it's $10 to enter the contest.

There's a waiver/entry form you'll need to fill out to participate. You can find that by clicking the button below. Once filled out, you can bring it to the Polish Community Club in advance, or on the night of the contest by 6 PM.

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the 2021 Pierogi Eating Champion? We'll find out later this month.

