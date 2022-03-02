With the threat of Russian cyber attacks due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it's now more important than ever to protect all of your electronic devices.

That means having a strong, secure password.

The mobile security firm Lookout.com. is out with its list of the 20 most common passwords found on the dark web..

The list ranges from simple number and letter sequences like “123456” and “Qwerty”, which are the first six letters of the top row of the keyboard, to easily typed phrases like “Iloveyou.”

Here are the company’s list of the 20 passwords most commonly found on the dark web, due to data breaches:

123456 123456789 Qwerty Password 12345 12345678 111111 1234567 123123 Qwerty123 1q2w3e 1234567890 DEFAULT 0 Abc123 654321 123321 Qwertyuiop Iloveyou 666666

If you use any of the above passwords for any of your online accounts, you'll probably want to swap them out for something more secure.

Cybersecurity experts recommend picking something longer than the minimum number of recommended characters and using uncommon characters like punctuation marks or other symbols.

Lookout also noted that the majority of people reuse passwords for multiple accounts, which is a practice you should avoid whenever possible.

They says if hackers can get into one of your accounts, you can at least make it harder for them to get into the rest of them.

According to a new study by the ThirdPartyTrust, 1-in-3 Americans have been hacked.

Here are some of the highlights of the study:

Top 3 platforms people are most afraid of being hacked: financial institutions (86%), social media (41%), Google (32%)

Only 24% regularly change their passwords, and 63% admit to doing the "bare minimum" for password requirements when making a new account

95% feel comfortable sharing streaming service passwords with friends and family, yet 58% use the same, or variations of the same password for everything

