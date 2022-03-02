If you like mint, you'll love what Stewart's Shops are serving up at the end of the rainbow for St. Patrick's Day.

Shenanigan Shakes

Forget the Shamrock Shakes. Stewart's Shops has the Shenanigan Shake - a mint dairy refresher that is so delish!

Get ready to shake your shamrocks for the Shenanigan Shake. This all-new mint dairy shake is refreshingly cool and the taste is pure gold.

The Shenanigan mint dairy shake refreshers are available in all shops but it's only for a limited time.

Irish Cream Coffee

The Shenanigan Shakes aren't the only thing new at Stewart's Shops for the month of March. You can also put a little Irish pep in your step with hot Irish Cream Coffee.

Enhance your coffee with Irish Crème International Delight Flavored Coffee Creamer, available in all shops on March 7. Perfect for both hot, iced coffee and cold brew.

Magical Milkshakes

Follow the rainbow over to the cone counter where you can create your own magical milkshake. Go green with Mint Chip or Mint Cookie Crumble. You can even buy a half-gallon of vanilla to take home and mix with your Shenanigan Refresher. For an added kick, throw in your favorite adult beverage.

Boozy Milkshake

Try something with a kick at Upstate Tavern in Turning Stone. They are celebrating St Patrick's Day all month long with this delicious boozy milkshake. It's been added to the long list of regular shakes guests can't get enough of.

