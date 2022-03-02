Did you know that Northern New York is famous for the Pizza Roll? Is this the same type of pizza roll that you put in your microwave?

While Utica is famous for chicken riggies, Rochester is famous for the garbage plate, Northern New York, Canton and Potsdam, are famous for the pizza roll.

What is the pizza roll?

This isn't the microwaved hot pockets or pizza rolls you buy from the freezer section of your grocery store. Think of a calzone, but deep fried and smaller.

Anyone who went to college in Canton or Potsdam will remember a Sergi’s Pizza Roll! Take a whole pepperoni pizza, fold it in half, then deep fry it. Doesn’t get any better than that!"

There appears to be two major places that serve the pizza roll- Josie's Little Pizzeria Bar and Lounge, and Sergi's Canton Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. Through our research we are seeing more reviews for Sergi's.

The pizza roll isn't like a chinese egg roll with pizza toppings, it's more like a calzone if anything.

How can you make one at home?

On the internet, one user who missed the taste of Northern New York posted the recipe they use back in 2008:

Ingredients

- 1 jar of your favorite spaghetti/pizza sauce

- Mozzarella cheese

- Pepperoni or whatever you would like to put inside

- 1 tube of pizza dough Directions

- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

- Roll out the dough to form a rectangle.

- Cut into four sections.

- Place the sauce, cheese, and any other toppings inside on one half of the rectangle. - - Be sure to leave the edges free.

- Fold over the dough onto the fillings. Use a fork to seal the edges.

- Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Bake for

- Bake for 16-18 minutes.

Are you a fan of the pizza roll?

Have you ever heard of the pizza roll? Do you enjoy them? Text us on our app and let us know.

