Today is Ash Wednesday. Do you know what that means? It's officially the start of Lenten season.

It also means that a large number of local restaurants are preparing to serve a lot of fish for six weeks.

Many people observe the meatless fast on Fridays during Lent, which makes fish fry one of the top selling menu items during this time of year.

Most Central New Yorkers has their own personal favorite place to go get a fish fry, but have you ever thought about venturing out - and weren't sure where to start? No worries, we've got you covered.

We created a list based on Facebook reviews of some pretty amazing places to go grab a fish fry in the Utica area during Lent. Before the list is presented, it's important to point out that these are not the only places to go to grab an amazing fish fry - there's plenty of others. For the sake of not making you scroll for hours and hours, we picked one great spot per letter of the alphabet.

From A to Z: Amazing Fish Fries Near Utica, New York You Need To Try Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.

Have you had any on this list before? If so, which was your favorite. Taking it a step further, who would you like to see highlighted maybe on a second list? Let us know by chatting us inside our station app.

What Is Lent?

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Lent is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It's a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord's Resurrection at Easter.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?