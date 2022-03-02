The Most Popular Children’s Book in New York Is…

Some things are timeless, like a good movie or great book. Children's books in particular seem to have an incredible staying power. There's a reason my mom held onto and stored every book she ever read to me, just in case I ever had children of my own someday.

Some children's books are so popular that they become woven into the fabric of Americana. Those tend to be the books that are remembered most.

A recent study by Grand Canyon University explored the most popular children's books in each state. They took a previously existing list of 100 Most Popular Children's Books of All Time and plugged those titles into Google Trends, to identify which of those 100 books had "enough search traffic to merit deeper exploration."

So what is the most popular children's book in New York?

barnesandnoble.com barnesandnoble.com loading...

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle was first published in 1969. The fully-illustrated short story revolves around a caterpillar who emerges from an egg and starts eating everything it can sink its mandibles into. This leads to the caterpillar eating a variety of junk foods, to the point where it gets a stomach ache. It then eats a "nice leaf," builds a cocoon, and transforms into a butterfly.

The book is noted for its distinctive collages, where "holes" are punched into the foods that the caterpillar has eaten through. Author Eric Carle said he was inspired by a hole punch. The book won a plethora of literature awards, and has sold over 50 million copies.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar was the favorite in two other states, California and Idaho. Topping the list was the Cat in the Hat, in 8 states.

You can check out the full findings of the study here.

