How To Help As They Try To Salvage USS The Sullivans

U.S.S. The Sullivans is sinking at Buffalo's Naval Park. It's been heartbreaking to watch but there's something you can do to help.

It has been a helpless feeling to watch U.S.S. The Sullivans as it continues to take on water. As we saw it begin to sink last week, a lot of people started asking "What can I do to help?"

Sadly, the area is completely closed off to visitors for the time being. There are a bunch of professionals who are there doing their best to right the ship. They've got a ton of equipment there and it's not really safe for the public to be there. However, there is something you can do.

I spoke with Paul Marzello, the CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park early today and he mentioned that the biggest way the public can help is to help provide nourishment for the people working. Many of them are working from sun up to sun down and rarely get a moment to stop and get something to eat. They're dirty and greasy and can't just stop into a restaurant as they're working feverishly to get the ship fixed.

If you're the kind of person who likes to provide for things like this, they could use some donuts, some coffee, muffins, or pizza. Just about anything to help them grab something quick to eat and then get back to work.

For those who don't know, U.S.S. The Sullivans is a retired Navy ship that has been at the Buffalo Naval Park for years. For some reason last week it started taking on water and began to sink. Crews started working right away and have been on the job for days now just trying to find where the cause is.

