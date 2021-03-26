Volunteer Firefighters Desperately Needed in Utica/Rome

This year, RecruitNY Weekend (April 24-25) will be virtual or digital due to COVID-19. New firefighter volunteers are needed due to the challenges of decreased membership and increased call volume.

Although some firehouses may still choose to open their doors to the public, many will be going virtual. Firefighter recruitment was halted due to COVID in 2020, so now there is a tremendous need for volunteers across Central New York.

“Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York will be participating in RecruitNY. We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and safely experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter,” said FASNY President John Farrell. “After the year we have been through, RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them.”

Please visit your local firehouses, either virtually or in-person, where volunteer firefighters will be conducting tours of their facilities, demonstrating firefighting techniques, and allowing visitors to try on turnout gear. They'll give you a taste of what it means to be in fire service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements, rewards of joining and answer your questions. All are welcome, including families with children.

Most firehouses need to bolster their ranks to continue providing optimum and necessary protection levels for their community. Find out if your fire department is participating in RecruitNY by visiting http://www.recruitny.org/participation-area/ or contact your local volunteer fire department via a non-emergency phone number.

FASNY was founded in 1872. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) represents the interests of approximately 110,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in New York State. For more information, visit www.fasny.com.