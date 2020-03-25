During this time of crisis we see Central New York residents stepping up to help one another. Oneida County is looking for volunteers to help the most vulnerable in our community.

Many people are not able to risk going to the store or pharmacy to get the essential things they need. That is why Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente mentioned the need for people to help at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

If you would be interested in possibly helping fellow community members by shopping, delivering supplies or wherever there is a need you are asked to email volunteer@ocgov.net.

Please, only volunteer or interact with others if you are taking proper hygienic precautions and are in good health.