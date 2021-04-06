Volunteers Needed For Erie Canal Cleanup

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris along the Erie Canal starting in Oneida County in Durhamville, NY, heading to Collins Road.

The Erie Canal Cleanup is planned for Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 7AM-7PM from Durhamville (center street) to Collins Rd. Blossvale.

Liz Fiddle

Volunteers need to register on April 17 at one of the meeting locations. The focus will be picking up trash, debris, tree limbs, and brush. Please come prepared with your own gloves and garbage bags.

Meeting locations:

Durhamville Fire Department

Old Erie Canal Golf Course

Music With Liz LLC, 5927 State Rte. 46, Durhamville

Parking Area:

Rte 46/Mills Rd

Town Of Verona office buildings, Germany Rd. Verona NY

Also involved in the cleanup is the Old Erie Canal Historic State Park and the Town of Verona Highway Department to pull trees from the canal.

Liz tells us she came up with the idea for the cleanup effort during the pandemic.

"Every time I looked out the window I would see lots of people taking advantage of our trail system over here. I couldn’t help but think man if only the canal wasn’t so overgrown, abandoned and neglected. I posted a couple of questions about it on social media. Once the conversation got started, I realized there were a lot of other people working on different angles but nobody was working on a cleanup effort. So here we are."

Liz grew up in the State Bridge area and is opening a music venue teaching studio. She is hoping the community come together and help clean up the beautiful resource. Picking up the debris and garbage is an easy thing that can make a huge difference.

Liz Fiddle

Volunteers are also needed for April 24th Canal Cleansweep and 5/1 Parks day. If you would like to donate to or join our cause, please contact Liz Simchik at 315-256-5348 or email info@musicwithliz.com. Find more info at Erie Canal Cleanup on Facebook.

