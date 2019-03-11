There have been tremendous strides made in bringing families together across New York State and The House Of The Good Shepherd is looking for more Central New Yorkers to help.

In 1995 there were 53,902 children in foster care and by December 31st, 2017 that number had decreased to just 16,140 across all of New York State with the help of agencies such as The House Of The Good Shepherd that continues to find safe, stable and caring homes for children.

They Say “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child,” and at The House, you’ve got an entire team of experts at your disposal to support you and help build a positive foster care environment.

Foster parents play an essential role in providing temporary, safe, nurturing homes for children when their parents are unable to care for them. The House Of The Good Shepherd is asking Central New Yorkers to step up and be the ones who can help break the chain and create a generation of healthy families.

The House Of The Good Shepherd is asking Central New Yorkers to 'Help Foster A Better World' by becoming a Foster Parent today...

A primary goal of the foster care program is to create growth and systemic change in children and families in order to create future healthy generations. Whenever possible, the necessary steps are taken to reunite children with their birth families however, if that goal is out of reach, foster parents act as a child's support.

Being A Foster Parent

A foster parent can be the change in a child's life by providing for them, inspiring them, and supporting them. In return, they can experience the rewards of being a foster parent, knowing their contribution has the power to not only change a life, but change future generations of families to come. By becoming a foster parent, you can give a child and their family a chance to change.

The House Of The Good Shepherd has a dedicated team of trainers who are able to provide one-on-one or group training to help you get started. Through a commitment to Open Communication, The House is constantly improving in much the same way as they strive for the children to do.

Assistance Foster Parents Receive:

Professional staff on call 24/7

Individual, family, and group counseling

Case management

Ongoing services & support for children in care

A monthly stipend to use towards the child's expenses

Opportunities for continued training and education

The House Of The Good Shepherd Foster Care Program offers free 12 week training classes.

If you are interested in Foster Care call 1.877.87FOSTER today or email JamieF@hgsutica.com

About The House Of The Good Shepherd

The House Of The Good Shepherd started when a small group of concerned men and women gathered on February 8, 1872 to discuss the growing number of orphans and the disruption of family life during the post-Civil War period. Since then, The House of the Good Shepherd has grown and evolved into a Sanctuary certified institution - less than 50 in the world. The House continues its historical commitment to address the needs of children, their families and the community.

The House Of The Good Shepherd is the leading provider of treatment, education, and support services to the children and families of the community that we serve known for providing services that are of the highest quality and value, delivered within the context of family, culture and community.