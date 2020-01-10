There have been tremendous strides made in bringing families together across New York State and Madison County Foster Care is looking for more Central New Yorkers to help.

Foster Care is the temporary service provided to ensure the safety and well being of children and youth while in out-of-home care. Foster homes are needed for all ages, but especially for teens and sibling groups.

You can apply to become a foster parent with Madison County Foster Care if you:

- Are at least 21 years old

- Are in good health

- Are married, single, or living with a partner

- Can make room in your home and heart for a child or children who need safe, temporary care

Services provided to foster parents by the Department of Social Services include...

- Clothing allowance for each child

- Health insurance for each child

- Ongoing training and 24-hour emergency services

- Regular home visits and contact with agency staff

- Room and board payments for the care of the child

Important Dates

Madison County Foster Care's parent training is scheduled to begin April 2020. Classes run from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday evening.

An orientation meeting will be scheduled for March 2020. This meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in foster care or adoption with Madison County.

If you have any questions about the foster parent training program, please call Madison County Child and Family Services at 315-366-2548. You can follow them on Twitter too.