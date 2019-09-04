Express Employment Professionals

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, they deeply care about every person and business that they serve. Since 2013, as a full-service staffing firm, they have been impacting our community by connecting people with meaningful employment opportunities, one person…one business at a time. Over the last 6 years, Express has helped over 275 businesses throughout CNY with their recruiting needs…and over 4,800 individuals find employment with local companies.

About Walmart Distribution Center Of Marcy

Walmart Distribution Center, Marcy, N.Y., is a branch of Walmart Company. Walmart Stores operate Walmart, Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Clubs in all 50 states and internationally. Walmart had been named Retailer of the Century by Discount Store News; made Fortune magazine s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For; and was ranked on Financial Times Most Respected in the World list. From modest beginnings in northwestern Arkansas, Walmart has grown to become a worldwide household name. Millions of people worldwide enjoy the rewards of shopping with Walmart. From its first international store in 1991 the chain has grown to more than 1,500 stores in nine countries. Walmart International currently operates stores and clubs employing more than 330,000 associates in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Korea, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Walmart also owns Seiyu, Ltd., a leading Japanese retailer.

OPENINGS

Shipping Department

The Walmart Distribution Center located in Marcy, has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS in their Shipping department. Individuals will be responsible for loading freight onto trailers. Qualified candidates must be hardworking, self-motivated, and physically capable of performing the job duties as required.

Additional Job Requirements:

High school diploma/GED preferred

Experience working in a distribution center/warehouse is a plus

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment & with repetitive lifting up to 100lbs

Valid driver’s license & reliable transportation

Proven track record of attendance is a must

Ability to start work immediately

Pay Rate: $15.95/hr

Available Full-Time Shifts:

4:00pm – 2:30am, Tuesday – Friday (4 - 10 hour days)

5:00am – 5:30pm, Saturday – Monday (3 – 12 hour days)

Part-time hours are also available!

* Please note that this is a contract position that allows you to get your foot in the door with a great local company. You will have the opportunity to apply for a permanent position with the Walmart DC at the end of the 90-day contract period. *

Pre-employment process includes a drug test & background check

Order Filling Department

The Walmart Distribution Center located in Marcy, has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS in their Order Filling department. Individuals will be responsible for unloading the freight that is shipped to the facility and performing other duties as assigned by the supervisor. Qualified candidates must be hardworking, self-motivated, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

Additional Job Requirements:

High school diploma/GED preferred

Experience working in a distribution center/warehouse is a plus

Physically capable of repetitive lifting up to 100lbs

Valid driver’s license & reliable transportation

Proven track record of attendance is a must

Ability to start work immediately

Pay Rate: $15.95/hr

Available Full-Time Shifts:

5:00am – 3:30pm, Tuesday – Friday (4 – 10 hour days)

4:00pm – 2:30am, Tuesday – Friday (4 – 10 hour days)

5:00am – 5:30pm, Saturday - Monday (3 – 12 hour days)

Part-time hours are also available!

* Please note that this is a contract position that allows you to get your foot in the door with a great local company. You will have the opportunity to apply for a permanent position with the Walmart DC at the end of the 90-day contract period. *

Pre-employment process includes a drug test & background check

Seasonal Warehouse Workers

The Walmart Distribution Center located in Marcy, has PART-TIME & FULL-TIME OPENINGS for SEASONAL Warehouse Workers to assist with fulfilling online orders and operating equipment. Qualified candidates must be hardworking, self-motivated, physically capable of performing the required job duties, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. A proven track record of reliability is a must!

PT openings available: 2 days/week (Mondays, 5:00am - 5:30pm, & Tuesdays, 5:00am - 3:30pm)

*Additional hours offered throughout the week based on the workload*

FT openings available: 5:00am – 3:30pm, Tuesday – Friday

5:00am – 5:30pm, Saturday - Monday

Pay Rate: $15.95 per hour

Job Requirements:

High school diploma/GED preferred

Prior experience working in a distribution center/warehouse is a plus

Must be comfortable being trained on & operating a forklift

Physically capable of lifting up to 75lbs as needed

Valid driver license & reliable transportation

Prior experience utilizing a scanner is a plus

*Please note that this is a seasonal opportunity that will last until the end of this year/beginning of next year*

Pre-employment process includes a drug test & background check