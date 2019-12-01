Townsquare Media is helping the Central New York Workforce get back on the job or find a better one. It’s the CNY Online Job Fair featuring open positions at Oneida County Department Of Social Services.

If you are interested in working for Oneida County and looking to make a difference and change a life, then apply today.

Please attach and mail all applications to the Oneida County Department of Personnel. The deadline to register for the exam is 1/15/20 at 4:30pm

CASEWORKERS

The Oneida County Department of Social Services is actively recruiting caseworkers to fill several vacancies.

The primary responsibility of a caseworker is to provide social work services for individuals and/or their families, including children, to assist them with their economic, emotional, social and environmental difficulties.

“The caseworker position at the Oneida County Department of Social Services is a rewarding, entry level position for human service professionals looking to help facilitate positive change for our residents,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Working collaboratively with adults, children and families, caseworkers assess risk and safety while working to empower individuals and families toward improved well-being.”

Applicants must have graduated from a regionally-accredited or New York-registered college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree. The starting salary range for the position is $38,551.

Applications must be turned in to the Oneida County Personnel Office by 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2020. The corresponding civil service test will be given in March 12th 2020.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Fill out application Print off completed application Sign application in blue ink Submit completed application and copy of transcripts to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by mail or in person: 800 Park Avenue Utica, NY 13501(6th Floor) A NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE PROCESSING FEE MUST ACCOMPANY EACH APPLICATION $15.00 MONEY ORDER ONLY -- PAYABLE TO ONEIDA COUNTY (Possible fee waiver available for qualifying individuals).

Applications must be submitted to the Personnel Office by 4:30 PM by the application deadline date of January 15, 2020. No post marks are accepted.

Oneida County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. It is the policy of the New York State Department of Civil Service and Oneida County to provide for and promote equal employment opportunity in employment, compensation, and other terms and conditions of employment without discrimination because of age, race, creed, color, national original, gender, sexual orientation, disability, military status, genetic predisposition, carrier status, political affiliation or belief.