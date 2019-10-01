CNY Online Job Fair With The Arc of Madison-Cortland

The Arc of Madison-Cortland is recruiting now for several positions including Direct Support Professional for people with developmental disabilities. Find this job, and more, inside our CNY Online Job Fair.

The Arc of Madison Cortland is a family-led organization that advocates and provides support and services to people with developmental and other disabilities, emphasizing choice and full community engagement. Currently, they have over 40 full and part time positions to immediately fill for Direct Support Professionals.

Positions are available in a variety of different settings, with opportunities for advancement. The Arc offers flexible hours, which means you can make your own schedule whether that is days, evenings, or weekends.

This is a perfect career if you want to make a difference in people’s lives. If you consider yourself a caring person, or people think of you as one – this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Also, The Arc of Madison Cortland is hosting a Job Fair with on-site interviews on October 23rd from 4PM - 7PM.

Job Openings

Direct Support Professional (30+ positions!)

The Arc of Madison Cortland is currently seeking Direct Support Professionals to join our team. Direct Support Professionals are responsible for providing support, guidance and assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities served by The Arc Madison Cortland. For those looking to turn disability into ability Direct Support is a career to make that happen! Our openings include multiple positions with flexible shift work ranging from Day, Evening, and Overnight Hours. We have something for everyone! This position awaits the right candidate who is dedicated and has a passion for helping people.

Employment Specialist II

Seeking organized, self-motivated individual to provide job development and job coaching services to individuals with disabilities using a person centered approach. Employment Specialists assess participants’ work skills, assist individuals with resume writing and interviewing, schedule and attend on site job visits, serve as advocate and liaison between employer and individual. Successful candidates will have strong written and oral communications skills with the ability to promote the program to new employers and complete necessary paperwork and case notes.

Clinic Positions

The Arc of Madison Cortland oversees numerous clinics throughout CNY (Herkimer, Utica, Rome, Oneida, Fulton, and Cortland). The clinic strives to provide clinical supports for individuals with developmental disabilities of all ages who attend a certified day program, live in a certified residence, live at home, or are independent in the community. Currently, there are multiple openings including: PTAs, Speech Therapists, Licensed Psychologist, Social Workers, Behavior Specialist, and Vocational Rehab Counselor. These positions await the right candidates who are dedicated and have a passion for helping people.

Compliance Coordinator

We are looking to hire someone with excellent organizational and analytical skills to serve the Agency as Compliance Coordinator. The position ensures internal procedures and other documents satisfy federal, state, and local government requirements. Provides guidance in compliance to the Agency’s workforce. Assists with implementation and monitoring of compliance controls, compliance procedures and operational processes. Serves as one of Agency’s guardianship coordinators. Successful candidates will be detailed oriented, have strong problem-solving skills, work comfortably under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines; should have outstanding presentation and report writing skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and as part of a team.

Facilities Maintenance Technician I (2 positions, 1 in Cortland)

The Arc of Madison Cortland is seeking a self-motivated, dependable and hardworking employee to join our team. Applicant must be well rounded, with the ability and willingness to perform a wide range of maintenance tasks. Typical daily duties include: assisting other maintenance staff with keeping our 21 facilities running smooth and safe. Mowing and landscaping, repairing/installing siding, trim, windows and doors, install/repair flooring, trim, drop ceilings, etc., perform preventative maintenance on HVAC systems, generators, water heaters, appliances, and commercial equipment. The ideal candidate will have the skills needed to work safely and efficiently. Basic construction and maintenance skills are required.

All tools are provided. Candidate must have a Valid NYS driver's license and maintain a driving record in accordance with our Liability/Automotive Insurance carrier.

Production & Facilities Clerk

The Arc of Madison Cortland is currently seeking applications for a Production & Facilities Clerk. This position will provide administrative and technical support to the facilities and for-profit business operations of the agency. Maintaining supply inventory, preparing sales and work orders, and tracking and reconciling sales reports are just some of the duties this candidate will have. This person must be highly organized and have excellent computer skills, particularly Excel.

Production Worker (multiple positions)

We are searching for hardworking individuals to join the growing industrial division of The Arc of Madison Cortland. Will perform a variety of subcontract work; maintaining quality with minimal supervision and striving to meet and exceed production levels. Must be flexible with job assignments.

Registered Nurse (Cortland)

The Arc of Madison Cortland is looking for a Full Time RN for the Cortland area. The successful candidate will provide nursing supervision for individuals with developmental disabilities pursuant to the Nursing Practice Act exemption as governed by OPWDD. This position will make a difference in lives of others, and provide care for those we support and our employees as well. Key responsibilities include general health and medical management for individuals with developmental disabilities in residential settings - visiting and documenting the visit accordingly; follow-up of health related issues and coordination with physicians, clinicians, family members and program staff; paid, rotating on call. Provide staff guidance and training for the accomplishment of nursing procedures, tasks, activities and periodic observations, including medication administration. $3000 SIGN ON BONUS!

Staff Accountant

Currently seeking candidates for a Staff Accountant position that performs a wide variety of accounting duties including reconciliations, internal auditing, and financial reporting. Preferred qualifications include experience in a non-profit organization, experience with Sage 100 and governmental funding sources, and CFR preparation. Bachelor’s degree in accounting and 1-3 years’ accounting experience required.

Warehouse Associate

The Arc of Madison Cortland is currently looking for a Warehouse Associate to join our team. This position coordinates warehouse activities including all shipping and receiving at our industrial facility in Oneida, NY. The successful candidate should be able to effectively multitask and have experience in a warehouse setting. Forklift certified or capable of securing forklift certification (in house training and certification provided).

What it means to be a Direct Support Professional