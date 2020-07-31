CNY Online Job Fair Featuring Birnie Bus- Utica, Rome, Herkimer

At Birnie Bus Service, school bus drivers provide safe, high quality, reliable transportation for Central New York school children. They are looking to grow their team with our CNY Online Job Fair.

Join Team Birnie and make a positive impact on today’s youth. Birnie is currently looking to fill part time positions for bus drivers, and bus driver trainees. These positions could provide opportunity for advancement into Operational roles within company. This could be your first step into the right direction. Currently these openings are available all over Utica, Rome, and the Herkimer area.

About Birnie Bus

Birnie Bus Service, Inc.

Birnie Bus Service, Inc. was established in 1947 as a small transportation company based in Rome, New York. Initially operating with three school buses, two motorcoaches and a station wagon, the company has grown and expanded, not only in size, but also in scope and diversity.

In 2017 the Birnie operation was acquired by Krapf School Bus with headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Like Birnie, Krapf is a family-owned and operated transportation business which began operations in 1942 with two school buses. Today, Krapf is one of the largest privately-owned providers of contracted school bus transportation in the nation, with operations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. The company has a fleet comprised of more than 2,800 school buses and commercial vehicles, and employs more than 3,500 individuals. In addition to pupil transportation, Krapf provides public and paratransit transportation and motorcoach services.

Current Job Openings

Job Title: Bus Driver or Bus Driver Trainee

At Birnie, our School Bus Drivers are committed to providing safe, high quality, reliable service and are an integral part of the community. Start a rewarding career today by joining our team! What is in it for YOU? Team-oriented environment, an opportunity for advancement, working in your community, making a difference, and so much more.

What They Offer:

- Competitive Wages

- Opportunity for extra work

- $250 sign-on bonus for new drivers*

- $750 sign-on bonus for School Bus CDL drivers*

- Paid Training

- Paid Snow Days

- Attractive Benefits Package, Teleadoc program, including 401k with company match, medical insurance per ACA criteria, dental, vision, life insurance and more

- Flexible Work Schedule

*Varies by marketplace

Requirements:

- Good verbal communication skills

- At least 21 years old

- Must have a valid driver’s license and have at least 1-year experience driving (class A, B, C or D)

- Be subject to a background check, drug screen & physical

- Ability to work with people in a positive manner

- Ability to be flexible with work schedule

- Hour of work generally 20 to 25 hours per week (extra work is available on a rotational basis

Birnie Bus Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Diversity and Inclusion Lights Our Way!

How To Apply

If you are interested in applying for employment at Birnie Bus Service, Inc.?