CNY Online Job Fair Featuring Arc Herkimer

We've teamed up with the Arc Herkimer for the CNY Online Job Fair. Arc Herkimer is hiring for several positions including Direct Support Professionals, Bus Drivers, and Production Support Specialists.

Arc Herkimer provides supports and services for over 600 people with disabilities throughout Herkimer County. The agency has several different divisions that continue to grow—including Herkimer Industries, Career Connections, and the Goods Store, to name a few. The non-profit agency continues to remain one of Herkimer County’s largest employers with over 300 staff.

Positions are available in a variety of different settings. Flexible hours, paid training, paid time off, and health benefits are just a few of the perks of working at Arc Herkimer. Visit archerkimer.org and apply today!

CURRENT JOB OPENINGS

Direct Support Professional

Enrich….encourage….make a difference….join our team today!!!

Arc Herkimer is looking for a direct support professional to work with individuals with disabilities and help them achieve their goals!!! Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) promote positive self-esteem of individuals in a home setting, classroom setting or in the community through consistent positive interactions, support, encouragement, and unconditional respect of individuals’ rights. We have part-time, full-time and relief positions available working afternoon/evening or weekend hours.

Activities/duties include:

help individuals in the community increase independence and integration

offer individuals a safe and loving home atmosphere within the community

assist individuals in a classroom setting to achieve goals through community activities as well as site based settings

develop and maintain positive, open communication with individuals’ family members, and project a caring, professional image which fosters confidence in staff's ability to provide care

direct care duties as necessary, including assisting individuals with toileting, medication needs, illness issues, fire evacuations, or other emergent situations

assist with the daily routine of the house or classroom, which may include meal preparation, lifting and transferring

Position requirements:

High school diploma/GED

Valid driver's license

Positions in the community and classroom require a vehicle

No previous experience is required - we provide paid training!

Higher pay rate for Associate's and Bachelor's degrees.

DSPs must complete all program requirements within designated time frames, such as in-service trainings. Positions are located in Dolgeville, Little Falls, Herkimer, Mohawk, Ilion, and Frankfort.

Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/Veterans/Disabled

Bus Driver

Enrich….encourage….make a difference….join our team today!!!

Arc Herkimer is looking for energetic and motivated staff to transport individuals with developmental disabilities to and from programs.

Job Duties:

transport individuals in a safe and conscientious manner to and from programs

assist individuals while entering or exiting the bus

keep programs and supervisor aware of any emergent situations that may occur during transport

treat individuals transported with respect

Position requirements:

High school diploma/GED preferred but NOT required

Valid NYS CDL B driver's license with passenger or school endorsement/permit

Prefer previous experience as a bus driver

Full time position available. Monday through Friday, split shift, year round.

*** Sign on Bonus ***

Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/Veterans/Disabled

Production Support Specialist

Enrich….encourage….make a difference….join our team today!!! Arc Herkimer is looking for energetic and motivated staff. We currently have Production Support Specialist positions available. Production Support Specialists use hands-on approach to train, motivate and supervise a group of persons supported to meet the work requirements of manufacturing sub-contracts. Organize assigned area to meet production and quality requirements in a safe and healthy manner. Duties include, but not limited to: Train and supervise people supported to meet production and quality standards of all assigned work; assist Manufacturing Manager or Production Manager with daily and routine oversight of persons supported.

Ensure the health, safety and welfare of people supported in the work area and on agency property; perform job duties in a safe manner, following generally accepted safety principles and work area/job specific safety guidelines; report any unsafe conditions immediately.

Ensure that all assigned equipment and Agency property is properly used, stored and maintained, and kept in good working condition.

Ensure that all quality and production standards of any assigned work, and the department, are maintained.

Accurately prepare payrolls and timesheet information for persons supported, as required, and using prescribed departmental system.

Maintain inventory control of product and materials flowing through area, using prescribed departmental system.

Perform material handling as required.

Actively pursue methods of work simplification for efficiency and proficiency of persons supported. *Maintain a clean and orderly work area.

Participate in motion time studies.

May be required to obtain forklift certification and to operate a forklift or other motorized equipment, or to operate other industrial equipment.

Ensure that jobs requiring medical device and/or food handling are completed according to agency policy and certification body requirements.

Undertake such duties, responsibilities and projects as may be required by supervisor. Position requirements: High school diploma.

Specific to assigned area, one year of experience (e.g. production, custodial, sewing etc.), or one year of experience with persons with disabilities.

Agency approved drivers license. Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/Veterans/Disabled

Are You Ready to Help Empower People and Enrich Lives?

Photo via Arc Herkimer

Arc Herkimer provides paid training and orientation for new employees, as well as throughout an employee’s career. They offer several opportunities for professional growth through attendance at seminars, conferences and professional association memberships, mentorship, and tuition reimbursement. Additionally, They offer competitive benefits and compensation. Inquire with Human Resources about internships, practicums, and volunteer experience.

Human Resources Office: (315) 574-7000