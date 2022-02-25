Help Find Five Tiny French Bulldog Puppies Stolen from Utica Home

Police are asking for assistance from the public finding five (5) French Bulldog puppies that were stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Dudley Avenue.

The Utica Police Department says that UPD officers were called to the home at approximately 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the dogs were reported stolen.

The owner says that she left the house for a short period and, when she got back to the home, she found a window had been forcibly opened and the three-week-old puppies had been removed from their enclosure.

Because of the age of the puppies, the Utica Police Department and owner are asking anyone with information to call as soon as possible. The puppies are too young to be away from their mother and could be at risk, especially in a different environment. The change in environment could be stressful and adversely affect their health.

Puppy Photo Credit: Freestocks @freestocks on Unsplash

A description of the puppies is forthcoming. The dogs pictured here are representations of what French Bulldogs look like.

French Bulldog Photo Credit: Spencer Imbrock @spencerimbrockphoto on Unsplash

It is not known if anything else was taken from the home.

No injuries were reported but police are stressing the vulnerability of the stolen puppies. They are asking anyone who has knowledge about the puppies' whereabouts, or information that may be helpful to the investigation, to please call authorities.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Tips can also be made online at: https://www.p3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100% confidential.

